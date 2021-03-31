Britney Spears 'cried For Two Weeks' And Felt 'embarrassed' After Watching Her Documentary

Framing Britney Spears brought the singer to tears. The Toxic singer spoke about the same in her recent Instagram post. In the post, Britney Spears revealed that she finally watched parts of the documentary that focuses on the mistreatment Spears received throughout her career.

Britney says “I cried for two weeks” after watching her documentary

Britney Spears has been reigning the hearts of her fans since she released her first album Baby One More Time in 1999. No wonder she is known as the ‘Princess of Pop’. But now, a New York Times documentary titled Framing Britney Spears has explored the dark side of Spears’ life. It covers topics right from her negative portrayal in the media to facing turbulence in her personal life.

Now, Britney Spears in her latest Instagram post has revealed that she is as finally seen her documentary. In the post, Britney talked about living in the spotlight for more than a decade and being vulnerable at the same. Britney Spears also shared her reaction to the parts of the documentary that she watched.

Britney Spears wrote, “My life has always been very speculated, watched, and judged really my whole life! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive. I have exposed my whole life performing in front of people! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability because I’ve always been so judged, insulted, and embarrassed by the media, and I still am to this day".

Britney Spears further added, “As the world keeps on turning and life goes on, we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people! I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in. I cried for two weeks and well I still cry sometimes. I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy, love, and happiness! Every day dancing brings me joy! I’m not here to be perfect. Perfect is boring. I’m here to pass on kindness". Take a look at Britney Spears’ Instagram post below.

