Britney Spears' Dad Files Legal Docs, Alleges 'smear' Social Media Campaign Against Him

Britney Spears' dad Jamie has filed legal documents accusing the newlywed of running a 'smear' social media campaign against him. Jamie's attorney Alex Weingarten wrote in his June 16 documents that the Criminal crooner continues to make 'incendiary' allegations against her father and she may also do the same in her upcoming memoir.

As per the court docs filed by Jamie Spears, he wants a judge to force his daughter to sit for a deposition over the latter's claims about him on social media.

Britney Spears, who recently tied the knot with Sam Asghari, left fans disappointed after she deactivated her Instagram account. Prior to shutting her Instagram account, the 40-year-old pop star had criticised her family for allegedly mistreating her during her now-terminated conservatorship.

Britney Spears' dad Jamie files papers against her

According to TMZ, court documents obtained by Insider show that Jamie Spears wants to challenge claims made by his daughter on Instagram. Though Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram post, as per the court docs, she posted about being forced to "give eight tubes of blood for medical treatment" and to go to therapy, further claiming that she was also not allowed to take pain-relieving medication to help alleviate her pain.

Not only this, but docs also state that the Gimme More singer posted on a now-deleted Instagram post that she was barred from drinking alcohol throughout her conservatorship (a legal status to which a court appoints a person to manage the financial and personal affairs of a minor or incapacitated person.).

Jamie's lawyer said in a court document, "There is no legitimate basis for Britney's counsel to refuse Britney's deposition. Britney must testify regarding her verified and public allegations against Jamie."

Britney's lawyer says Mr Spears 'continues to disgrace himself'

Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart, in a statement to Page Six, responded to Jamie Spears's claims, stating, "Mr Spears, who the Court ignominiously suspended in September, continues to disgrace himself, especially through this most-recent foolish and ill-advised filing, which is riddled with errors and falsehoods, as he himself knows." He continued, "In addition to trying to bully his own daughter, he is now pathetically reduced to trying to intimidate her while abusing the legal process and running and hiding from his own deposition. Anyone else would be ashamed of these tactics, but he and his representatives are truly shameless. In terms of ‘impugning his character,’ Mr Spears did that to himself long ago."

Jamie's new demands come less than a year after Britney's 13-year conservatorship was dissolved in November as she won a court battle against him. After that, in December, Jamie also asked his daughter to continue to pay his legal expenses, while the Toxic singer publicly accused her father of conservatorship abuse under the legal arrangement, which started in 2008 after Britney went through a series of incidents in 2000 that worsened her mental health. The newlywed compared him to a sex trafficker and said he “loved” having “control” over her.

Image: AP