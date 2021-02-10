Britney Spears Documentary: Fans Lash Out At Diane Sawyer For Her 2003 Interview

The New York Times recently showcased Britney Spears documentary depicting her fame, her 2007 breakdown and conservatorship and resurfaced the old Diane Sawyer and Britney Spears’ interview from 2003. This enraged all the fans of Britney Spears who lashed out at journalist Diane Sawyer and asked her to apologise to the pop-star. Read further ahead to know the full story and see how the fans supported Britney Spears against how Diane Sawyer treated her in the 2003 interview.

Britney Spears’ fans lash out at Diane Sawyer

According to reports by E Online, The New York Times presented Britney Spears' documentary named Framing Britney Spears that illustrated her rise to fame, relationship with Justin Timberlake and also included footage from Diane Sawyer and Britney Spears’ interview from 2003 that made fans furious, asking Diane to apologise to Britney.

Diane Sawyer and Britney Spears’ interview from 2003 became a huge sensation when Diane asked Britney about Justin and stated how he broke her heart and did something that brought her pain and suffering and later asked as to what she did to him. The pop-star then broke into tears as it depicted that it was entirely her fault and she was the only one getting blamed. It also gave the impression that the media was just taking Justin Timberlake’s side and not seeing things from Britney’s point of view. According to an article by Popsugar, the journalist also attacked Britney in the interview for her choice of clothes and even questioned her virginity.

Several fans took to social media to express their feelings as to how Diane should apologise to Britney for attacking her during the interview. Many of the fans took to Twitter and stated how Diane Sawyer behaved with Britney was unethical and she should apologise to her. Many others applauded the supporters of Britney and stated how Diane was finally getting what she deserved as she had mistreated other popular artists too. Some of the fans even added how they were happy that people were realising how judgemental Diane Sawyer was. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions after the release of Framing Britney Spears that included the sensational footage of Diane Sawyer and Britney Spears’ interview from 2003.



Calling on @DianeSawyer to atone and apologize for her horrible treatment towards @britneyspears in the 2003 interview. It wasn’t ok then and it’s even worse in retrospect. #DianeSawyer #bullying #FreeBritney — Jason Gomez (@JasonGomez) February 9, 2021

Facts.... #DianeSawyer should really apologize to @britneyspears for causing her to feel humiliated so much! https://t.co/a4TGQlQDzX — Anthony Buchanan (@anthonyscountry) February 9, 2021

Thank God #DianeSawyer is finally getting what she deserves, for so many years I’ve seen her interviews and how the’re driven by sensationalism! The way she treated Britney Spears, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston is just disgusting!!! — Marilina Flores (@marilinaflo) February 10, 2021

