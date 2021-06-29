Britney Spears' Fans File Plea To Remove Sister Jamie Lynn Spears From Her Netflix Show

The fans and followers of Britney Spears have not held back on vocalizing their support towards the singer after they learnt of how much she has been suffering due to her conservatorship. They began a ‘Free Britney’ movement in her support, and also organized rallies. Recently, after learning that Britney Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, might also have played a part in Britney Spears' conservatorship, they began a petition against Jamie Lynn. The petition calls for Jamie Lynn to be removed from her Netflix show, Sweet Magnolias. Read on to know more about it.

What Britney Spears said about her family

Britney Spears opened up about her entire situation with the conservatorship and how traumatising it has been for her, in a court hearing on June 23. Reportedly, her speech in the hearing lasted for about 24 minutes. Recently, a transcript of the entire speech was obtained by Variety and released online. The transcript reveals that Britney said that her family had a major part to play in this conservatorship that has troubled her for over a decade. One of Britney’s statements from the transcript says that she used to be scared when some doctors constantly had her on medication that made her feel drunk, her entire family did not do anything to help her. ‘My dad was all for it,’ reads a statement by Britney, from her transcript. As per the transcript, Britney Spears also said in the speech that her family has lived off her conservatorship for thirteen years and that she wants to sue her family.

If you were unable to listen to the Conservatorship hearing, @Variety has provided a transcript of @BritneySpears full testimony. #FreeBritney https://t.co/Oj7Enw28b8 — #FreeBritney Live (@FreeBritneyLive) June 24, 2021

The petition against Jamie Lynn Spears

After coming across these statements, Britney’s fans realised that her sister Jamie Lynn Spears might also have been a part of it all, and called for action against her. Following that, a petition on the site Change.org was started, which calls Netflix to remove Jamie Lynn Spears from the Sweet Magnolias cast. It was revealed in May, that Jamie Lynn was roped in as a series regular for Sweet Magnolias season 2.

The petition against Jamie Lynn reads, “Jamie Lynn Spears has been a part of the disgusting dehumanizing conservatorship of her sister Britney Spears. We’ve learned the truth & how Jamie Lynn is just as corrupt & responsible as the people who put her sister in that conservatorship. She lives off her sisters hard earned money, her sister doesn’t even have access to her own money but Jamie Lynn & the rest of the Spears family does. Remove Jamie Lynn immediately!!!”

