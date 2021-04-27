Britney Spears' Father Accuses Her Mother Lynne Of "exploiting" Singer's "pain And Trauma"

Recently, Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears accused his ex Lynne Spears of "exploiting their daughter's pain and trauma" in a brand new lawsuit. According to a report by Blast, Britney Spears' mother did not back down from the case and slammed Jamie Spears in court for two reasons- speculation over fees as Britney's conservator and legal bills for attorneys amounting to $2 million USD (Rs 149.40 million). She also claimed that, after getting divorced in 2002, she had "not been involved in their daughter's conservatorship until very recently."

She claimed that she did not have knowledge about conservator's receiving fees and questioned Jamie Spears' fees as a conservator. Jamie too hit back saying Lynne had used their "daughter's pain and trauma for personal profit". Lynne had published a book in 2008 titled Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World, which shed light on Britney Spears's struggles throughout the years.

Jamie claimed in the court filing that Britney Spears' mother is "causing undue delay and expense in the administration of the Conservatorship, and ironically, stirring up more unnecessary media attention." Additionally, he blamed Lynne for sharing information with Britney Spears' ex-manager, Sam Lufti. Britney has a five-year restraining order against Lufti. "Whether it was an intentional act or a careless error, this again evidences that Lynne Spears is not acting in the best interests of the Conservatee", he added.

Lynne has asked that $224,000 USD should be the least amount re-paid immediately to Britney's estate as a large amount of the money claimed by Jamie's law firm charged for four months was used to repair her reputation and not used in her well-being. According to the report by Blast, the judge will be passing their verdict on Tuesday, April 27.

Britney Spears' conservatorship battle

In 2008, Britney Spears was put under conservatorship after having many highly-publicised series of unfortunate events. The conservatorship was supposed to be lead by Jamie Spears, Britney Spears' father. The conservatorship was supposed to end in 2009 which was revealed a decade later. In 2019, Britney announced that she would not be working any more citing her father's colon rupture which was nearly fatal. The same year, a source revealed in Britney Spears' fan's podcast titled Britney Gram that she was held against her own will in a facility, sparking the #FreeBritney movement.