Britney Spears' Father Acknowledges Her Suffering After Her Testimony In Court; Read

American pop star, Britney Spears has finally spoken out her truth and made shocking revelations about the conservatorship that has been ruining her life for the past 13 years. On Wednesday, June 23, in a court hearing, Britney detailed the traumatic experience that she has been going through and called the conservatorship "abusive" which not only prohibits her from accessing her money and assets but also does not allow her to get married and have kids.

Through her heartbreaking testimony, she asked the judges to put an end to her court controlled conservatorship. After her explosive testimony, many fans and celebrities stood up in support of her with the #FreeBritney movement and her father, Jamie Spears also released a statement in which he acknowledged Britney's suffering.

Jamie Spears acknowledges Britney's suffering after her testimony

According to a report by E!, Jamie Spears' attorney read a statement made by him after Britney Spears' conservatorship testimony hearing in which she appealed to the court for freedom by calling her father ignorant who went to the court 13 years ago to exercise control over the life and money that she has worked so hard for and how her family has lived off these legal arrangements since 2008. To this Jamie's statement read, "Mr Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

More about Britney and Jamie Spears' conservatorship battle

This is not the first time that Jamie's attorney Vivian Thoreen has spoken on his behalf. A few months ago, Vivian made an appearance on Good Morning America in which he spoke about how he had "saved" the Princess of Pop. He shared that while every story needs a villain, people have it wrong here. He elaborated on the same by calling Jamie a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who did his best to rescue his daughter from a life-threatening situation. He talked about how people were harming and exploiting Britney during her prime and what Jamie did, saved her life. However, in November 2020, Britneys' attorney had revealed that the singer is afraid of her dad and she would not perform her hit songs, as long as Jamie is a conservator of her estate. Jamie's lawyers had then argued with the statement by claiming that Britney Spears' conservatorship can be put to an end if she files a petition to terminate it and how she always had the right to do so in 13 years but she never exercised it.

IMAGE: BRITNEY SPEARS' INSTAGRAM

