Britney Spears' Father Quits Conservatorship: Paris Hilton, Cher And Others Celebrate

Britney Spears has been battling against her father, Jamie Spears, for Conservatorship abuse since this Summer. The American pop singer has been under conservatorship for 13 years. She urged the court to remove her estranged father from her conservatorship through several testimonies. She even revealed she wants to press charges against her father for conservatorship abuse. As a turn of events, Jamie Spears' lawyer recently announced that he would step down from the singer's conservatorship. As the announcement came as a small win-win situation for Britney, Hollywood celebrities, including Paris Hilton and Cher, came forward to cheer for the singer.

Britney Spears' dad Jamie quits conservatorship

Jamie Spears' lawyer released a document on August 12, stating that Jamie Spears has decided to step down from Britney Spears' conservatorship. The document also stated that Jamie was a target of "unjustified attacks." Britney Spears' lawyer reacted to the document with a statement. He also shared how Jamie Spears' decision is a "vindication for Britney." Jamie Spears was co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate since 2008. As per Britney Spears' allegations, Jamie misused his rights as a conservator and made money out of his daughter's property.

Paris Hilton and Cher cheer for Britney

Several Hollywood celebrities came forward to cheer for Britney Spears. American actor and media personality Paris Hilton celebrated Britney Spears' step towards freedom and sent her love via Twitter. She wrote, "I’m so happy to hear this news. It’s been so long overdue but I’m so glad that Britney is on her way to finally being free. Sending so much love!." American singer Cher also joined hands in celebration for Britney Spears via Twitter. She wrote, "IF I WAS BRIT I’D GET A FORENSIC ACCOUNTANT. I COULDN’T HAPPIER 4 HER IF I WAS TWINS."

IF I WAS BRIT I’D GET A FORENSIC ACCOUNTANT.

I COULDN’T HAPPIER 4 HER IF I WAS TWINS

🐘💋❤️💋🐘 — Cher (@cher) August 12, 2021

Offer still stands to pay NDA violation fee for Britney employees who want to spill some tea! goodforyoufans@gmail.com — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2021

As per a report by Fox News, Britney Spears' mother was also thrilled about her daughter's step towards freedom. Lynn, who entered into Britney's conservatorship three years ago, released a statement after Jamie announced his exit. In the statement, Lynn shared how she was pleased to hear about Jamie's decision. She also shared that she entered Britney's conservatorship intending to protect her daughter. She claimed she has accomplished what she wanted to and would not comment any further.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.