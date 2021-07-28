Britney Spears Feels 'rebellious' Amid Conservatorship Case, Paints A Giant Canvas

Britney Spears is expressing her 'rebellious' self through art amidst her conservatorship battle. The singer shared a one-minute long video in which she could be seen painting her heart out. The post comes just a few days after the singer's new lawyer filed a petition in the court to remove Britney's father Jamie Spears as her conservator.

Britney Spears feels rebellious

The singer took to her Instagram and shared a video as she painted on a huge surface wearing an oversized white tee. As she shared the video she wrote, "As you guys know there’s a lot of change going on in my life at the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael’s and got white paper and paint !!! I wanted to see colour and this is me messing around !!! Ok so I’m not a professional painter but I certainly felt like I was !!! This is an expression of how I’m feeling at the moment … rebellious… colourful…bright…bold …spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colours!!!! If you look closely you can see find a fish in there somewhere."

Britney Spears new attorney files plea to remove father's control

Britney Spears along with her new lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed a plea to remove her father Jamie Spears' control. In the documents acquired by AP, Rosengart said, “The most pressing issue facing Ms Spears which is removing Mr Spears as conservator of the estate. Any father who genuinely loves his daughter and has her best interests at heart should willingly step aside in favour of the highly respected professional fiduciary nominated here." As per Deadline, Britney has filed a plea in the court for not only removing her father James Spears as her conservator but also to charge him for all damages. Earlier Britney's attorney Rosengart gave a statement to the paps and said "my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first."

Spears had also recently called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears for not supporting her. Britney wrote "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try."

Image: Britney Spears' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.