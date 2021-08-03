Britney Spears Finds Support In Fellow Artistes As Her Conservatorship Battle Intensifies

Britney Spears and Cher plan to make their way to the French town, St. Tropez, and turn Spears’ dreams into a reality. In an attempt to manifest this dream, artist James Hillier illustrated a magnificent work of art of the duo enjoying ice-cream in St. Tropez. Britney Spears then took to Instagram and posted the artwork with the caption, ‘Yo yo yo … dreams do come true … @cher and I went to St. Tropez friends 😜🍦💋 !!!!’

Britney Spears shares a picture with her 'new friend' Cher

It all began when Britney Spears posted a video of her dancing to the Indie pop hit, Pumped Up Kicks. As a caption to her energetic performance, she asked her followers what they do to keep their dreams alive. She wrote, “Maybe I'll keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream.”

Cher then took to Twitter to respond to this dream Britney Spears holds close to her heart. She tweeted, “When #FreeBritney is FINALLY FREE, I'm Taking her to San Tropez & We'll Eat Ice Cream To Her Hearts Content.” She also wrote, “I hope we laugh, bring girlfriends and laugh. Girls just want to have fun!!”

Britney Spears’ conservatorship

With Britney Spears being a in the headlines for a while now, efforts to end her conservatorship are underway. The singer-songwriter filed a plea to end her father, James Spears' 13 year conservatorship. Britney Spears uploaded an empowering quote to her Instagram account that read, 'If standing up for yourself burns a bridge, I have matches. We ride at dawn.'

What is #FreeBritney?

#FreeBritney is a hashtag used by netizens across the world, as they stand in solidarity with Britney Spears. A plethora of singers and actors from the industry have voiced their support for the singer. Cher also took to Twitter and wrote, “Saw the absolute power a conservator has over a person they were meant 2 protect. Don't be fooled by the word 'conservator'!!”

Reacting to this, Britney Spears’ fans commented on Cher’s tweet with words of appreciation and thanks for speaking up for the singer.

Other personalities also stood up for Britney Spears including Charlie Puth, Sharon Stone, Andy Cohen, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith, and many more. In one of the most recent hashtag trends, Miley Cyrus showcased a ‘Free Britney’ image accompanied with handcuffs during her set at the Chicago festival, Lollapalooza.

