Britney Spears Is Forced To Take Birth Control Though She Wants To Have Another Baby

On June 23, 2021, Britney Spears said that she wants to get married and have another baby but her conservatorship forbids it. The conservatorship requires her to take birth control against her will and she also revealed that she has an IUD inside of her and said that she deserves to have a life. Read ahead to know more about Britney Spears' court hearing.

Britney Spears' conservatorship forbids her to have a baby

Britney Spears delivered an impassioned testimony during her conservatorship hearing on Wednesday and described that the conservatorship has governed her life for 13 years and has denied her basic rights. She addressed the Los Angeles court and Judge Brenda Penny in a 30-minute speech and spoke against her father Jamie Spears and her management team.

Speaking of the same, Britney said that she would like to “progressively move forward” and have the “real deal.” She wants to be able to get married and have a baby but has an IUD inside of herself so she doesn’t get pregnant. She alleged, “They don't want me to have children - any more children.” She said that the conservatorship is doing her way more harm than good, and she deserves to have a life. She has worked her whole life and deserves to have a two to three-year break and do what she wants to do.

Spears added that she is tired of feeling alone and deserves to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so. She excoriated her family throughout the speech and said the abuses her father and her team have inflicted upon her should put them in “jail.” She also said that she shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if she can work and provide money and work for herself and pay other people. “It makes no sense, the laws need to change,” she stated. Jamie Spears and the others in the conservatorship did not respond in detail to her allegations but at the same time, an attorney for Jamie Spears said that he was sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain.

More about Britney Spears' conservatorship

Britney Spears’ conservatorship was first placed in 2008 with her father as the permanent conservator of her affairs and attorney Andrew Wallet the permanent co-conservator of her estate. Jamie stepped down due to health reasons in September 2019 and Jodi Montgomery was named as the temporary conservator. In March, the court was asked to appoint Jodi as the permanent conservator and "requested the resignation" of her father.

(IMAGE: BRITNEY SPEARS' INSTAGRAM)

