Britney Spears Is Ready To "address The Court Directly" Against Father Jamie Spears

Britney Spears is finally ready to speak up about her conservatorship. The New York Times documentary, Framing Britney, recently released and has created quite an interest in Britney Spears’ father being the sole decision-maker of the singer’s estate. In an upcoming hearing, Britney Spears will finally address the court for the first time in regard to her father Jamie Spears being her conservator.

Pop singer Britney Spears has been making headlines for the past few months due to the recently released documentary, Framing Britney. The documentary shed light on the partial media coverage that Britney Spears suffered from back in the day. The documentary also revealed the harsh reality of the Toxic singer’s relationship with her father Jamie Spears.

The New York Times documentary highlighted the widely spread online movement known as #FreeBritney. Britney Spears now seems ready to speak about her conservatorship and demand to be the sole caretaker of her million dollars estate. According to CNN’s report, Britney will be addressing the court for the first time and speaking up about this issue. In a statement given by Britney Spears’ lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III in Los Angeles’ court, the singer wants to "address the court directly" and wants to do so in the next session.

The media portal also added a statement given by Britney Spears’ father’s lawyer Vivian Thoreen in this report. In the statement, Jamie’s lawyer said that his client would love nothing more than his daughter not needing a conservatorship anymore. Thoreen added that whether the estate needs conservatorship or not, that decision completely depends on Britney.

The conservatorship was brought into Britney Spears' life after her highly-publicized breakdown in 2007. This breakdown led plenty of concerns about Britney’s mental health and led her to take a step back from the limelight. But now, Britney is more than stable and regained control of her life. As mentioned in the Framing Britney documentary, the person controlled by a conservatorship cannot declare themselves to be fit for the role. But the person in charge is the only one who can giveaway the control.