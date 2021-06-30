Britney Spears Lashes Out Against Paparazzi; Accuses Them Of 'embarrassing' Her On Vacay

Britney Spears, who is currently enjoying her time at Maui took to social media to place some ground rules for the paparazzi and fans. On Tuesday, June 29, the 39-year-old pop star, who is vacationing with boyfriend Sam Asghari, shared an Instagram reel in reaction to the experience she is having during her island getaway. The singer who made a court appearance last week to discuss her ongoing conservatorship has been followed by the paparazzi ever since.

Britney Spears speaks out against paparazzi

Britney, who has been in the news lately over her conservatorship has spoken out against paparazzi ‘embarrassing’ her during her vacation. The Toxic singer revealed that the photographers have been taking pictures of her without consent and are distorting them. Owing to the situation, the pop star shared a reel on Instagram which showed the ‘dos and don’ts’ paps and fans should follow.

The video saw her write down some easy-to-follow rules for such people while Lily Allen's 2009 single F--k You, played in the background. The messages in the video read, “If you are a pap, an or ANYONE in my space, DON'T TALK TO ME WHILE I'M TEXTING. IT'S RUDE.” Following the same, Britney added footage of herself walking along the beach with a mask donning a bikini, and wrote, “this is my body.” The addition was to stop people from further distorting her images. Concluding the video, she added a video of a recent Pride Month parade, and wrote, "THIS IS WHAT FANS & PAPS SHOULD BE DOING INSTEAD !!!"

Sharing the short video, she wrote, "So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now, the paps know where I am and it's really not fun !!!! It's pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture [camera and rolling-eyes emoji] … but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it's embarrassing [grimacing, flushed and upside-down face emojis] !!!!!"

Mentioning her displeasure regarding distorted images of her, she added, "I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It's rude and it's mean so paps kindly F--K YOU AND F--K OFF [kiss emojis] !!!!" The video comes amidst some added levels of scrutiny surrounding the star's personal life following her ongoing court hearing:

Britney Spears's conservatorship

Singer Britney Spears recently spoke out against her father Jamie Spears in public testimony as she asked the court to end her conservatorship. Britney Spears, who has been under conservatorship since 2008 revealed that her father loved controlling her and that she was always unhappy with it. Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears was given almost total control of the financial and medical affairs of the star after she was hospitalised due to psychiatric reasons. Although, Jamie Spears had temporarily stepped down from being Britney’s conservator in 2019, the singer now wants to make the step down permanent.

IMAGE: BRITNEY SPEARS' INSTAGRAM

