Britney Spears' Manager Larry Rudolph Resigns; Hints At Singer's Possible Retirement

American talent manager Larry Rudolph has officially resigned as pop singer Britney Spears' manager amidst her ongoing conservatorship battle. The resignation included a personal note for the singer whom he managed since the mid-90s during her major breakthroughs. The twist in controversy does not end there as the talent manager tipped off a potential early retirement in Spears' career.

After over a couple of decades of successful mentorship, Larry Rudolph has officially called off the professional engagement with Gimme More singer Britney Spears. According to the reports from Deadline, Rudolph revealed that he has not spoken to the pop singer in over two and a half years before which she hinted at taking an 'indefinite hiatus' from work. The resignation letter was sent to Britney's conservators Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery where he revealed that the singer was weighing on her decision of officially retiring.

In his letter, the manager firmly denied being part of Spears' conservatorship and being involved in its operations. Regaining from his position, the manager believed his professional services were no longer needed, however, he sent out his best wishes for Britney. Concluding his letter, Rudolph promised to be there for the singer if she ever needs him.

Larry Rudolph's role in Britney Spears career

Rudolph handled the singer's professional activities since 1995. From her breakthrough in the mid-90s with the songs Baby One More Time and Toxic, Larry managed Britney for a long time. He was considered as one of the stable figures in the singer's professional as well as personal life.

Latest developments in Britney Spears' conservatorship battle

Britney Spears officially announced to end her conservatorship in June where the judge denied her request. After a series of brutal facts being revealed by the singer over her 13-year-long conservatorship, some of which including the singer being deprived of her basic personal and professional rights, a 'Free Britney' movement was started on social media. Famous celebrities like Paris Hilton were seen partaking in the movement when she played one of Britney Spears songs at her party.

