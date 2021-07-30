Britney Spears' Medical Team Back Her Plea To Remove Dad Jamie Spears From Conservatorship

Efforts to end Britney Spears 13 years long conservatorship has been ongoing in full swing. The singer along with her attorney filed a plea in the court to remove her father Jamie Spears as the main conservator and also press charges against him. Birtney's latest plea is also been now backed by co-conservatorship Jodi Montgomery and Britney's medical team.

Medical team back Britney Spears' plea

In new documents obtained by Variety, lawyer Laurieann Wright, who represents Spears’ temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery filed a plea in the court on July 28 backing Britney's plea to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship. In the filing, Montgomery, who has Britney's support to remain on her case, says that she wants Spears’ father removed from the conservatorship, putting her in agreement with the singer's new attorney Mathew Rosengart. Montgomery's plea further read that even the medical term agrees that t it is not in the best interest of the Conservatee (Birtney Spears) for Jamie Spears to remain as the main Conservator.

Earlier, Britney Spears along with her new lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed a plea to remove her father Jamie Spears' control. In the documents acquired by AP, Rosengart said, “The most pressing issue facing Ms Spears which is removing Mr Spears as conservator of the estate. Any father who genuinely loves his daughter and has her best interests at heart should willingly step aside in favour of the highly respected professional fiduciary nominated here." As per Deadline, Britney has filed a plea in the court for not only removing her father James Spears as her conservator but also to charge him for all damages. Earlier Britney's attorney Rosengart gave a statement to the paps and said "my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first."

Spears had also recently called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears for not supporting her. Britney, via her Instagram wrote "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try."

Image: AP

