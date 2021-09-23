Britney Spears Netflix Documentary 'Britney Vs Spears' Done Without Her Blessing: Reports

Netflix released the trailer of the documentary based on Britney Spears' conservatorship battle, titled Britney vs Spears. The documentary will premiere on Netflix on September 28 just one day before her court hearing. September 29, will mark the most significant court hearing, to date in the singer’s long and drawn-out conservatorship battle with her father James Spears. As per sources, Netflix's new documentary was made without the singer's blessing or participation.

What does Britney Spears feel about her new documentary?

A source told Page Six that the documentary was made without Britney's blessing, "This is another unauthorized documentary without her blessing or participation." Filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, who directed Britney vs Spears, said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that she tried to contact the singer regarding the documentary but she did not respond. "I always hoped and dreamed and wished and prayed to the documentary gods,” she said. “I tried to contact her repeatedly. But I had to sit with the understanding that it was unlikely ever to happen."

As per Variety, Netflix's project, directed by filmmaker Erin Lee Carr is working on the project for over a year. The documentary will centre around Spears’ conservatorship battle, posing questions about the necessity of the highly unusual legal arrangement and the alleged corruption of her father’s involvement, plus, the larger issues with conservatorship laws and the overall justice system.

The Toxic hitmaker had earlier taken to her Instagram and expressed her disdain over the documentaries that were made about her, after FX/New York Times doc, Framing Britney Spears, came out in February. The singer via her Instagram wrote, "!! So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life... what can I say… I’m deeply flattered!!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing????? Damn… I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends… I think the world is more interested in the negative!!!! I mean… isn't this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE ???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago???? I mean DAMN… on a lighter note… this is a video of me dancing."

