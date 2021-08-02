Britney Spears Not Afraid To 'burn Bridges' Amid Conservatorship Row, Netizens Support Her

Efforts to end Britney Spears 13 years long conservatorship has been ongoing in full swing. Spears conservatorship is seeing progress as the singer filed a plea to remove her father James Spears from the conservatorship. The plea was backed by co-conservator Jodi Montgomery and Britney's medical team. The singer took to her Instagram yet again to take a stand for herself as she 'burned down bridges'.

Britney Spears burns down bridges



Britney Spears recently took to her Instagram and shared a post as she took a stand for herself. Her post read, "If standing up for yourself burns a bridge, I have matches. We ride at dawn." Britney's was supported by actor Sarah Jessica Parker as she dropped fire emoticons in the comment box. Singer and rapper Will.I.Am also dropped a comment and wrote "When you’re born to fly, you can’t worry about bridges…I’m proud of you…Fly Britney Fly!." Meanwhile, other users suspected that the post was for her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

The singer has been quite vocal on her Instagram and recently also called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears for not supporting her. Britney wrote, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try!"

Britney Spears medical team back her plea

In new documents obtained by Variety, lawyer Laurieann Wright, who represents Spears’ temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery filed a plea in the court on July 28 backing Britney's plea to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship. In the filing, Montgomery, who has Britney's support to remain on her case, says that she wants Spears’ father removed from the conservatorship, putting her in agreement with the sing;er's new attorney Mathew Rosengart. Montgomery's plea further read that even the medical term agrees that it is not in the best interest of the Conservatee (Birtney Spears) for Jamie Spears to remain as the main conservator.

Earlier, Britney Spears along with her new lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed a plea to remove her father Jamie Spears' control. In the documents acquired by AP, Rosengart said, “The most pressing issue facing Ms Spears which is removing Mr Spears as conservat;or of the estate. Any father who genuinely loves his daughter and has her best interests at heart should willingly step aside in favour of the highly respected professional fiduciary nominated here."

Image: AP

