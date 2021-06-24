Britney Spears Opens Up On How The Conservatorship Affects Her, Wants To Sue Her Family

On June 23, 2021, a virtual court session was held to further decide the status of Britney Spears' conservatorship. During the hearing, she expressed how the conservatorship has been taking over her whole life and how she would want to take control of her life back. Her father, James Spears then went on to say that he felt bad seeing his daughter in so much pain. Britney then went on to say that she wishes to get married and have a family, but the conservatorship demands that she have an IUD device which stops her from doing what she wants.

According to reports, Britney was given a 30-minute window to talk to the court and express herself. She went on to tell the court that she would want to sue her family at the end of the conservatorship, for taking control over her whole life. She said that she cried almost every day, and wanted this conservatorship to end as soon as possible. After a 20-minute break, James' Spear's attorney said that James was sorry to see his daughter in so much pain. He loves his daughter and misses her very much.

In 2008, the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer had to be taken under conservatorship helmed by her father, Jamie Spears, after a breakdown that she had. She had to be taken through rehab and hospitalisation and has had multiple comebacks ever since. However, her fans feel like Britney herself has not been able to reach her potential because of the legal bindings that she has. Her fans were convinced that the singer wants to be free from all these legal bindings, for better mental health, and career which is why they launched the #FreeBritney movement which would use social media and the internet to bring awareness to the discrepancies surrounding the conservatorship. The campaign was launched in 2009 and mostly focused on giving the singer a more liberated life. According to reports by People, Britney is strongly opposed to the idea of her father returning to his role as the sole conservator of her finances and affairs. However, the singer had also reportedly stated earlier that she would not like a sudden authority on her life, and would prefer that it happens in a gradual manner. Britney's plea for changing her conservator is in process.

