Britney Spears Opens Up Post Documentary Debut, Says She's Trying To Be A 'normal Person'

Britney Spears finally broke her silence on the Framing Britney Spears documentary, albeit not directly. While she was not directly a part of the film, it looks like she is very aware of it. Spears posted a throwback video on Instagram and her caption hints at her response to the documentary. In the caption, she has written that she cannot believe it has been three years since the performance on Toxic. She went on to say that even though she loved performing, she needed to take a break from it.

Britney Spears breaks silence on documentary

She said she was taking a break to “learn and be a normal person” suggesting she was not allowed to live a normal life priorly. She further remarked that she was taking in the time to enjoy the “basics of everyday life”. “Each person has their own story,” she said and it hints at her not being able to come out with her own story. She also acknowledged other's versions of the stories of one's lives and how they differ from the real thing. She concluded her caption with a very strong message, “Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens ðŸ“·âœ¨”. The phrase “behind the lens” seems to be signifying towards the documentary.

Framing Britney Spears is the latest in the series of standalone documentaries and this one is directed by Samantha Stark. It covered a lot of Spears’ life from her debut as a teenager, her troubled twenties and currently the conservatorship. Britney Spears' conservatorship was put into effect in 2008 after the public breakdown the popstar suffered. She is completely being managed by her father, Jamie Spears, even today at 39 years and is not at liberty to make any decisions adhering to her personal and private life, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

In the recent past, the movement #freebirtneyspears has gained much momentum and a lot of stars are also joining into this. People are asking for Britney Spears to be freed of her constricted and regulated living and be allowed to live life on her own terms. After the Friday release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary, the movement #freebritney has been aggressively fanned again.

