Britney Spears Pens Scathing Note On Conservatorship; 'Security Watched Me Change...'

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears headed to her social media space and once again accused her father Jamie Spears of ill-treatment during her conservatorship. Spears in a massive claim alleged that her security would drug her and was allowed to observe her naked while she changed clothes. The pop star also gave a reference to actor Jennifer Lopez, stating that the latter's family would never allow her to be treated in the same way,

The Criminal crooner wrote,

"After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted...it's ruined for me...but that wasn't the worst part...the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months...I'd like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down 8 hours a day 7 days a week...no car, own security of 5 years tell me at my own door I can't walk outside for 4 months...no door for privacy...and watched me change naked and shower..."

Britney further claimed that she has decided not to return to the entertainment industry. The Toxic singer stated, "I'd like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through ... what do you think she would do ... her family would NEVER allow that. Psss ... you say do what you want to do now ... Really 14 years later after being humiliated ... it's WAY too late for that ..."

The 40-year-old star further made a reference to Justin Timberlake, whom she dated between 1998 and 2022, and also detailed her negative experiences at the award shows. "I think Justin Timberlake has had the longest performance at the VMAs 7 MINUTES maybe more. My children watched it and said 'Mamma why did they do that?' They ruined it for me, embarrassed me, and made me feel like absolutely nothing."

More on Britney Spears' conservatorship battle

Judge Reva Goetz involuntarily put Britney Spears under conservatorship on February 1, 2008, appointing her father James "Jamie" Spears and lawyer Andrew M. Wallet as conservators. Despite the fact that the conservatorship was in place until November 2021, Jamie apparently wanted his daughter to continue paying for his legal fees in December, which led to the Toxic singer publicly accusing her father of violating the conservatorship. The newlywed stated he "liked" having "power" over her and compared him to a sex trafficker.

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears