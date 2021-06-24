Last Updated:

Britney Spears Pleads To End Her Conservatorship; Justin Timberlake, Halsey Extend Support

Britney Spears has requested to end her 13-year long conservatorship before a Los Angeles Court. Justin Timberlake, Halsey & other celebs extended their support

Written By
Mamta Raut
Britney Spears

Image: Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake & Halsey Instagram


Popstar Britney Spears has finally decided to speak her truth. The singer appeared before a Los Angeles court and Judge Brenda Penny to openly talk about her conservatorship. According to People, while doing so, Britney Spears also explained why her father should not be the conservator of her estate. As the 39-year-old requested the court to end her 13-year long conservatorship, many Hollywood celebs have come forward to extend their support to ‘Free Britney’.

Celebs react to Britney’s Hearing

During her recent hearing, Britney reportedly spoke for about 30 minutes and said that she doesn’t feel heard on any level and she isn’t here to be anyone’s slave. The musician admitted that she has lied in the past and has told the entire world that she doing the fine but that isn’t the case at all. Britney added that it was all a lie and that she has been in denial for a long time.

The singer explained that she is shocked and traumatised but after years, she decided on telling her truth to everyone. Spears added that she is unhappy, depressed, and cries every day lately. As developments from her hearing were brought to light, many celebs have come forward to lend their support to the singer.

Singer Justin Timberlake, who once dated Britney Spears, took to Twitter and wrote “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live”.

Halsey tweeted, “Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today”. Here’s taking a quick look at how celebs are reacting:

(Image: Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake & Halsey Instagram)

