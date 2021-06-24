Britney Spears Pleads To End Her Conservatorship; Justin Timberlake, Halsey Extend Support

Popstar Britney Spears has finally decided to speak her truth. The singer appeared before a Los Angeles court and Judge Brenda Penny to openly talk about her conservatorship. According to People, while doing so, Britney Spears also explained why her father should not be the conservator of her estate. As the 39-year-old requested the court to end her 13-year long conservatorship, many Hollywood celebs have come forward to extend their support to ‘Free Britney’.

Celebs react to Britney’s Hearing

During her recent hearing, Britney reportedly spoke for about 30 minutes and said that she doesn’t feel heard on any level and she isn’t here to be anyone’s slave. The musician admitted that she has lied in the past and has told the entire world that she doing the fine but that isn’t the case at all. Britney added that it was all a lie and that she has been in denial for a long time.

The singer explained that she is shocked and traumatised but after years, she decided on telling her truth to everyone. Spears added that she is unhappy, depressed, and cries every day lately. As developments from her hearing were brought to light, many celebs have come forward to lend their support to the singer.

Singer Justin Timberlake, who once dated Britney Spears, took to Twitter and wrote “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live”.

Halsey tweeted, “Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today”. Here’s taking a quick look at how celebs are reacting:

Britney deserves freedom. She deserves to reap the rewards of her years of hard work. Britney deserves to be happy. ❤️#FreeBritney https://t.co/GHQVHoSuMP — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) June 23, 2021

Wishing All the luck in the world to Tahani’s good friend, Britney Spears today. It is the most bizarre theft of freedom that has happened right in front of our eyes for over a decade now, and I hope she finds assistance with organizing her life that she is comfortable with now. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 23, 2021

Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans ♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021

We love you SO MUCH @britneyspears ❤️ — TINASHE ³³³ (@Tinashe) June 23, 2021

No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better 💜🦄🌈✨💜 #FreeBritney — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 24, 2021

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

A win for one woman is a win for all. A win for one human is a win for all. Let Freedom Ring! #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/Rgn1NFpiIX — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) June 23, 2021

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

I feel physically sick about this Britney Spears news - I think because it's about so much more.. Women not being heard, not being trusted, accused of being crazy at any slight deviation from a perfect veneer. We as a society have utterly failed her and her dad should be in jail. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 24, 2021

This goes beyond any normal courts, there should be human rights violations investigations. Britney Spears was held captive, out in the open and we gawked at her and didn't listen. This is how we treat famous women. Thank God she didn't kill herself. There is a rot in our culture — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 24, 2021

I only know what I've experienced but fame is a liar (what small amount I have) it is a cruel beast, it brings the worst in the world and the worst kind of people around you. I cannot fathom what this woman's life has been like - anything and everything must be done to help her. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 24, 2021

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.



Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.



No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

(Image: Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake & Halsey Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.