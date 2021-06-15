Britney Spears Posts Cosy Pic With Sam Asghari As Duo Enjoys 'summer Time'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently broke the internet when the singer gave a sneak peek at their cosy moment together. All the fans began gushing over their chemistry and praised their photo by stating that they were giving some serious 'couple goals' and also referred to the singer as their 'queen'.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s summertime

Britney Spears recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this stunning photo of herself with her partner, Sam Asghari. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a cool white coloured crop top with a pendant. She even wore bold smokey eye makeup with her hair all open. As she made a pout for Sam Asghari, who was seen gazing into her eyes while holding her tightly in his arms.

In the caption, Britney Spears added two devil symbols and tagged her boyfriend in the photo. Many fans took to Britney Spears’ Instagram post and dropped in cute compliments for the couple. Many of them referred to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship as ‘perfect’ while others stated that they looked cute together. Some of the fans also commented that they were giving ‘couple goals’ to everyone while some others referred to their romance as ‘heaven’. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Britney Spears’ Instagram post.





Britney Spears recently dropped in yet another post about her yoga schedule and mentioned that she hadn’t done yoga in ‘freaking forever’. She then recalled that she used to perform hot yoga four days a week in a dark room for 90 minutes at a time. She further revealed that it was suffocating and that she liked maintaining her own speed. She then continued that due to COVID, she was not able to go to class or work out with trainers and realised how much she missed the spiritual part of yoga, the meditation, individualism and ownership that she used to feel. She was finally doing yoga again and shared that she still felt like a beginner. She found a cool sense of consistency and structure along with it. She then dropped in a photo of her elephant printed mat in her post to inform her fans that she will keep it a little longer.

IMAGE: BRITNEY SPEARS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.