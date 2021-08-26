Last Updated:

Britney Spears Praises Boyfriend Sam Asghari For Being With Her 'through Hardest Years'

Popstar Brtiney Spears posted an adorable selfie with boyfriend Sam Asghari, thanking him for being her support during her “hardest years”. Have a look

Britney Spears

IMAGE- britneyspears/ INSTAGRAM


Popstar Britney Spears has been making headlines lately after being tied in a legal battle with her father Jamie Spears over her conservatorship, wanting to terminate the agreement that binds her life. The latest development saw her father reportedly stepping down from the role. Now, Britney, who finally has a reason to relax, thanked her boyfriend Sam Asghari for his support during what she called her “hardest years”. The 39-year-old Baby One More Time singer took to her Instagram on Wednesday and showered love on her 27-year-old partner, making an adorable comment on him being  'an extremely good cook'. 

Britney Spears praises boyfriend for sticking through "hardest years"

The Toxic hitmaker shared a gorgeous selfie of the duo, and wrote, "Not only has this cute a****** been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook! Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star!!!”. Sam also posted the same picture, captioning it, "Caption this Rap album 💿? 😂 @britneyspears". Take a look. 

The singer met the Iranian actor on the sets of a music video for Slumber Party in 2016, making their relationship Instagram official by the following year. Their five-year-long association had become a central issue in Britney Spears' Conservatorship battle. Britney, who wanted to get married to Sam Asghari was prevented from doing so under the binding agreement lurking on the popstar since 2008.  

Britney's father has now agreed to step down as her Conservator, walking away from overseeing her estate, without any timeline for the gradual removal being set. In 2019, he stepped down as the so-called conservator of Britney Spears, but still maintained control of her finances, since she had a mental breakdown in 2008.

Britney Spears to return to stage soon?

Earlier this month, Britney boyfriend was approached by TMZ and was asked whether his girlfriend would perform on the stage anytime soon. To this, Sam was quick enough to respond 'absolutely man', which he immediately followed with 'hopefully'. 

Earlier when she was trolled online for her dance videos, Spears took to her Instagram and wrote, "For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!! I've done that for the past 13 years... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand.". 

(IMAGE CREDITS: Britney Spears/ INSTAGRAM)

