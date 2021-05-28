Britney Spears Praises Late Princess Diana: 'The Sheer Genius Was Oblivious To Her Power'

American pop icon Britney Spears took to her social media handle on Friday, May 28 to heap praise on the late Princess Diana of Wales amid the controversy that is surrounding her 1995 documentary with Martin Bashir which is being criticised to have exploited the late royal princess.

Britney Spears praises "sheer genius" Princess Diana

Sharing a classic picture of the Princess of Wales who died in a car crash in 1997, Britney penned a powerful note on Instagram that read, "She never wanted to be the queen … she wanted to be the heart of the people !!!!!!!! She was more than class… she was sheer genius down to the way she spoke to the way she mothered her children. The essence of being completely oblivious to her own power !!!! 750 MILLION people watched her get married on TV!!!! She will always be remembered as one of the most remarkable women to date!!!!!" Check it out.

Reactions to Britney Spears' Instagram post

Britney's post saw her fans praise the Toxic star for her words with several comparing the two women. Like Princess Diana, who was 36 when she died, Britney, has also found her troubled life to be the subject of scrutiny after the release of her controversial documentary The Battle For Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, earlier this month. One user wrote, "You have tons of similarities with her life and how the media treated her! You are also an amazing woman that has influenced millions of people. We love you Britney", while another commented, "You and Lady Di are the most iconic women in the world queen." Take a look.

A look into Britney Spears' Instagram

Earlier, Britney shared a picture of a food cycle on her feed and asked her fans to take care of their health. While some thanked her for the advice, there were others who were totally confused by the random post.

Prior to that, Britney shared a throwback picture enjoying a day by the pool with her kids and shared that whenever she would go out with her kids to the pool on tours, all the other kids will flock to her as she always brought the best toys.

IMAGE: BRITNEY SPEARS' INSTAGRAM

