Britney Spears Reacts To Millie Bobby Brown Wanting To Play Her In Biopic: 'I'm Not Dead'

British actor Millie Bobby Brown recently revealed that she wants to play the lead in pop singer Britney Spears' biopic. While Brown said Spears' story resonates with her, which is why she wants to do her biopic, the latter was seemingly not thrilled and penned a note on the same.

The Stranger Things star recently chatted with Drew Barrymore on her talk show Drew Barrymore Show. During the interview, Brown revealed that she wants to play a "real person" in her upcoming projects and added that she would want to lead Britney Spears' biopic.

Stating the reason behind the same, Brown said, "I think her story resonates with me. Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger — I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only." However, Brown seemingly received a no from Spears as the latter wrote, "I am not dead," in her cryptic note.

Britney Spears pens a cryptic note

In her response, Britney Spears, who is an active Instagram user, did not mention Brown but penned a long note in which she made it clear that she does not want a movie to be made on her. Spears reflected on her struggle-filled journey and added that she is not "dead".

The note read, "Good news, good news !!! Still breathing … it’s funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away … but guess what !!! I’m alive and I’m breathing again !!! Yeah I know I’ve posted too much this week on Instagram… kinda fun though !!! Now that I’m breathing … I have time … it’s different !!! I like it !!!" "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!! Although it’s pretty clear they preferred me dead … I guess my family is going to lock their doors now !!! Either way … I just want to say hi and share these fabulous doors !!! I did kinda post too much this week … I’m embarrassed !!! I get it … oh well !!! Have a good day!!!" the Toxic singer added.

Image: AP