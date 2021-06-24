Last Updated:

Britney Spears Receives Supportive Message From Mariah Carey During Her Tough Time

Britney Spears, who recently opened up in the court about her trauma due to her conservatorship, received supportive messages from Mariah Carey and others.

Britney Spears

The American pop star Britney Spears, on Wednesday, June 23, appeared before the court and asked the judge to end her conservatorship, which, she said, has kept her bound for 13 years. After Britney opened up about her trauma due to the conservatorship, her fans began a ‘Free Britney’ movement, and a lot of celebrities also extended their support to her. The American singer Mariah Carey also recently tweeted in Britney Spears’ support. Read on to know more about it.

 

After the news of Britney Spears' conservatorship and her confession of the mental trauma that it has caused her, came out in public, people all around the world voiced their support for her. Mariah Carey tweeted in her support, saying, “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong,” followed by red heart emojis. Take a look at her tweet here:

Britney Spears' conservatorship

According to reports, after Britney Spears had a mental breakdown in 2008, the court had placed her under a conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears, along with an attorney. This meant that they would then control Britney’s financial decisions and day-to-day affairs. In a recent hearing, Britney played a recorded audio message in the court, where she opened up about the trauma this conservatorship had caused her and also pleaded with the judge to end it. The reports also say that her speech in the court lasted for about 20 minutes, where she expressed that the conservatorship has done her more harm than good and that it has been abusive for her. She spoke that she has been lying all this time that she was okay and that due to the abuse and trauma caused by her conservatorship, she has not been able to sleep, and has been angry and depressed.

After the court hearing, fans of the singer began a campaign of ‘Free Britney,’ in her support. Her current boyfriend, Sam Asghari, also posted a picture on his Instagram story, wearing a ‘Free Britney’ t-shirt.

Besides Mariah Carey, a lot of other celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Ana Brenda, and Khloe Kardashian also tweeted in Britney Spears’ support.

