Britney Spears Reminisces Her Childhood, Says, 'there Is Way More To Life Than Technology'

Singer Britney Spears is known to share her thoughts on her social media account. Recently, she took to her Instagram account to share a black and white picture of two little kids peeping through a hole in a wooden wall. In the caption, she wrote a long note about how kids used to play outside when she was young and she hopes that the upcoming generation knows that there is more to life than technology.

Britney Spears talks about her childhood

The caption starts with her narrating her childhood story and how her cousins lived on a ranch. She talked about how they used to play outside and ending up building playhouses for hours. She wrote, "If you lived on a ranch in the south growing up … which I never did … most kids play outside !!!! My cousins lived on a ranch and we would usually play outside but of course we always found our way back inside to build playhouses or play house for hours with our dolls !!!!".

This was followed by a story of her doll named Molly. She reminisced the time when she owned the doll and how she grew up with it and later bought the Australian version of it. The Toxic singer wrote, "I remember at 12 I had to grow up and break away from my doll Molly … she was an American Girl doll … she had brown hair …. freckles … and I liked her cause she wore glasses !!!! I was obsessed … but of course I had to grow up … but I just got an Australian version of the doll four years ago but don’t tell anybody".

Lastly, she gave her opinion on parents allowing children to play outside and how technology is affecting the children. She wrote, "I feel like our parents let us roam more freely when we played outside because we all knew each other and it was such a safe area ... the whole neighborhood would hang out at my house … sit on the bar stools lined up playing video games … and most of them were in high school when I was a little and I was always begging for their attention because I didn’t know how to play video games !!!! I even had a crush on an older guy in high school and got excited when he would pick me up and throw me in the air when I was six … the good ole times !!!! Nowadays I feel like kids are very protected … there are crazy people out there … but there is a sense of loss and curiosity in children’s eyes cause everything is technology driven !!! I mean … I get it …. I just got a new phone and feel like my whole world has changed !!!! I always loved playing with our imaginations for hours in the woods at a spot we called Treasure Island when I was younger … no adults … just a time to escape from the world and create your own !!!! Geez how times have changed … I just pray that children realize there is way more to life than technology and that they never lose their sense of curiosity and wonder …. like these two little rascals are doing above !!!!" Have a look at it.

The comments section is filled with her fans telling her that they love her. They also shared their part of childhood. Take a look at the fans reaction.

(Image Courtesy: Britney Spears' Instagram post)

A look at Britney Spears' latest news

The documentary Framing Britney Spears is still the talk of the town after few celebrities came forward to talk about their experience. Other than this, the conservatorship which is being overseen by her father James "Jamie" Parnell Spears was also part of the documentary. The singer is currently fighting with her father in court to take over the conservatorship.

IMAGE: Britney Spears' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.