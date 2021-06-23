Britney Spears Reveals Conservatorship Is An 'Oppressive And Controlling Tool'

Britney Spears has been struggling to get her father to stop controlling her finances. According to the latest reports, she mentioned that conservatorship has been like a controlling tool to restrict her from doing a lot of things. She informed the investigators that she wanted to get out of this soon as possible to live her life according to her will. Take a look at what the singer had to say about the conservatorship here.

Britney Spears reveals that the conservatorship was an oppressing tool

The court has been continuing to find Britney Spears incapable to protect and care for herself. Even though she was still a singing pop star for several years, a judge granted her father full control over her life and income. Her father and others involved in the conservatorship insisted that it was a well-oiled machine that had rescued her from a low point and benefited Ms Spears and that she could terminate it whenever she chose.

According to the reports of the New York Times, confidential court records obtained reveal that Ms Spears, 39, spoke out strongly against the conservatorship earlier and more frequently than previously known. She claimed that it limited everything from who she dated to the colour of her kitchen cabinets. In a 2016 report, a court investigator noted that she indicated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling instrument against her. She had also stated that the system had too much power.

Talking about Britney Spears controversy, she told the investigator she wanted the conservatorship to end as soon as possible. She is tired of being taken advantage of. In the records, she claims she is the one working and earning money, but everyone around her is getting all the monetary benefits. She also told the court in 2019 that the conservatorship had forced her to stay in a mental health facility and perform against her will.

For the majority of that time, the singer's once-estranged father, James P. Spears, was in charge of her life and finances. Mr Spears, often known as Jamie, was assigned conservator in 2008, soon after Ms Spears was rushed by ambulance to a hospital for involuntary psychiatric evaluations amid a series of public struggles and concern over her mental health and substance usage.

Image: Britney Spears Instagram

