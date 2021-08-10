Britney Spears Reveals Plans To Quit Social Media, Says Media Spreads Negativity

Britney Spears quite often uses social media platform Instagram to keep fans and followers updated about her life. However, the singer recently shared that she will be cutting back from social media. Spears said that she had come across several news outlets that were spreading 'horrible' lies about her amidst her conservatorship battle.

Britney Spears to cut back on social media

Britney Spears shared a video of herself making an avocado toast and informed that she would be posting less on Instagram now. She also quoted Selena Gomez's lyrics and wrote she would be spending her time cooking more as she bid adieu. Spears wrote "In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share !!!! As Selena Gomez says it best - The world can be a nasty place ... I know it ... you know it … kill them with kindness !!! Unfortunately, the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! Pssst, this was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field !!!! God bless you beautiful people … TA TA."

Selena Gomez replied to the singer's post and wrote "Love you @britneyspears! You’re welcome to come to cook with me any time!." Designer Vera Wang also left a comment saying that she supported her. Meanwhile, fans urged the singer to continue posting and to take them along with her in her journey.

Britney Spears plea to move up the hearing date denied

Britney Spears recently filed a plea to move up her hearing date to remove her father as her main conservator. Spears along with her attorney filed a plea to move up the hearing date to as early as Aug. 23. The original date of the hearing was announced as September 29, 2021. Judge Brenda Penny denied the plea and as per The New York Times, Judge Penny’s order on Monday denying Mr. Rosengart’s request did not provide a reason, according to the court document filed, but the application was denied without prejudice, meaning it could be filed again with additional evidence.

Image: Britney Spears' Instagram

