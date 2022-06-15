Britney Spears Sacks Security Team After Ex-spouse Jason Alexander Gatecrashed Her Wedding

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears officially tied the knot with her longtime beau Sam Asghari in a fairytale white wedding. The castle-themed wedding decorated with colourful flowers was attended by the Womanizer singer's close friends namely Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Berrymore and Donatella Versace who also designed her classy white wedding gown.

However, the reception was also attended by an uninvited guest. Jason Alexander, the 40-year-old singer's former husband, gatecrashed her wedding in southern California and reportedly went live on social media to document his trespassing.

Britney Spears sacks security team

As per a report from TMZ, in the latest development, the Gimme More singer has fired her security team after her ex-husband Jason Alexander gatecrashed her wedding. Alexander not only gatecrashed the reception but also reportedly entered Spears' home. Following the unfortunate incident, Spears decide to entirely replace her security team.

Jason Alexander gatecrashes Britney Spears' wedding with Sam Asghari

As per AP, Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Cameron Henderson stated that the officers responded to a trespassing call in the afternoon where Britney Spears' first husband was detained at the ceremony. Alexander was promptly arrested after officers noticed that he had a warrant for his arrest in another country.

In the Instagram live recorded by Alexander himself, he is seen approaching the event security at the wedding site and telling them that Spears had invited him.

''She’s my first wife, my only wife,'' he had said. The duo were married in 2004 and their marriage only lasted for 55 hours. He can also be heard saying in the video, ''I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding.''

He was charged with felony stalking, however, he pleaded not guilty to those charges. He also pleaded not guilty to Ventura County court to the misdemeanour counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery. Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart laos claimed that Alexander had committed multiple instances of stalking.

Meanwhile, Spears appeared over the moon after her wedding with Asghari as she wrote in her Instagram note, ''Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!!"

Image: Instagram/@kevinostaj