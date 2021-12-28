Britney Spears Says Her Family Hurt Her; 'had Stopped Believing In God'

The Gimme More hitmaker Britney Spears has made some strange disclosures against her family. Spears stated that her family hurt her due to which she stopped believing in God. The 40-year-old singer and songwriter opened about her struggles over the years on her social media. She stated that her "accomplishments" helped her to move on.

God's always with us, says Britney Spears

The Toxic singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a lengthy post that read, "When you wake up. Pray; When life gets hard. Pray; If you're unsure. Pray; When you're happy. Pray; God's always with us." Britney further added, "I have issues ... I'm not perfect so I have to remind myself daily to look up and know I'm not alone. I had an experience three years ago where I stopped believing in God. From every angle, I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me. I went into a state of shock and the way I coped was being [in] fake denial. It was too much to really face."

The Till the World Ends star stated, "To the outside world is must seem like I'm extremely insecure and if people really knew what I went through, I think they would understand COMPLETELY where I'm coming from !!!! It's a shame though that people don't like the truth !!!! I'd get more respect doing a spread for Playboy than I would write a book !!!! As much as I've been offended ... which one would you do ???"

Britney opens up about her goals for 2022

Britney explained that her goal in 2022 is to push herself and do things that scare her. The Toxic singer continued, "Last year was growth for me... I still have a ways to go!!! My goal this year is to push myself a bit more and do things that scare me but not too much I mean geez !!!! We are just people and I'm not superwoman but I do know what makes me happy and brings me joy and I try to meditate on those places and thoughts that enable me to experience it !!!!"

(Image: Instagram/@britneyspears)