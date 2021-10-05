Britney Spears Seeks Suggestions For Wedding Destination With San Asghari; Fans Help

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears is witnessing the best time of her life while celebrating her victory in the conservatorship battle and her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari. The singer took to her Instagram page and shared a video from her trip to Paris and asked for suggestions from her fans about a place where the two ‘should get married'.

The Toxic singer is currently vacationing in French Polynesia along with Sam Asghari and in a video shared on her Instagram, was seen discussing possible wedding destinations as she revealed she has no idea where she wants to get married. In the video, she says, "We have a predicament, a really big problem right now. I have no idea where I want to get married. We don't know if we want to get married in Italy or Greece, Australia or New York City." The video then shows Sam telling Britney to ask her fans where she should get married to which the singer replies, "Maybe I should ask the fans where we should get married, I think that is a very good idea."

Britney Spears discusses wedding destination venues with fans

Sharing the post, Britney in the captions also wrote, "Psss where should we get married[sic]." Reportedly, the two are set to tie the knots soon. Britney Spears recently made headlines after she won her conservatorship battle against her father James Parnell Spears. She and her beau, Sam Asghari made their engagement public earlier this month and fans have been over the moon after hearing the news. The duo then celebrated the occasion with Sam's sister, Fay Asghari, as she posted a picture with the three of them on her social media account.

Fans of the singer were quick to react to the video and Britney's suggestions. One of the users wrote, "My vote is Maui!! We know how much you love it there." Another user wrote, " Go to Greece Britney." A third user sent his suggestions to the couple and wrote, "Italy would be nice," while another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Santorini, Greece."

The trailer of the upcoming Britney Spears documentary, Britney Vs Spears recently made the rounds ahead of its premiere on September 28. The Netflix documentary gave viewers a glimpse into the singer's audio recording of her June 23 testimony where she pled before a judge to get her life back. The documentary gives the audience a glimpse into the struggles and obstacles she faced in her conservatorship battle.

(Image: AP)