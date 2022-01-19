Britney Spears Sends Legal Letter To Sister Jamie Lynn Over 'outrageous' Claims In Book

Popstar Britney Spears has taken legal action against her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, following the release of the latter’s new memoir and its promotional tour, as reported by ANI. The Toxic hitmaker has sent a legal letter to her younger sibling, stating that she won’t be bullied by the ‘misleading and outrageous’ claims made in Jamie Lynn’s book ‘Things I Should Have Said’.

Britney Spears takes legal action against younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears

The popstar’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has sent a cease and desist letter to Jamie Lynn, on January 17, a day after the release of Lynn’s new book, reported ANI. “As you know, I represent your sister Britney Spears, and I write at her request concerning the above-referenced matter,” Rosengart wrote in the letter, which has been obtained by Variety. “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her.”

“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain,” the letter continues. “She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

Britney Spear’s legal letter also mentioned their father, Jamie Spears, who was recently terminated from the singer’s conservatorship which lasted for 13 years last November. Jamie Lynn also wrote about her father’s drinking effect on her childhood. “You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father,” the legal letter states. The letter also pointed out younger spears claims of their father’s drinking episodes causing Jamie Lynn great suffering and sorrow.

In a recent podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’ with Alex Cooper, Jamie Lynn talked about growing up in the shadow of the famous singer, Britney Spears. The younger Spears mentioned an anecdote from her book, where she wrote that her elder sister allegedly locked the family in a room with a knife.

Britney Spears' legal letter to her sister Jamie Lynn

In the legal letter, Rosengart writes on his client’s behalf: “As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else. Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory.”

Rosengart’s letter stated: “Michelle Obama famously said, ‘When they go low, we go high,’ and to Britney’s great credit, that is exactly what Britney is going to do, for the time being. You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her.’ She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

Recently, Nickelodeon star, Jamie Lynn opened up about the threats that she and her family are receiving over the singer’s ‘vague and accusatory’ posts.

(Image: AP)