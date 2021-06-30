Britney Spears Shares Do's And Dont's For Paparazzi, Says 'they Ruined' Her Vacation

Britney Spears took to Instagram recently to deliver an explosive message where the songstress spoke about her encounter with the paparazzi. The singer has been vacationing abroad and thus has uploaded several images and posts showing the beauty of the place. However, a number of paparazzi have been following her due to which the singer seemed quite annoyed. She took to Instagram to share a reel in which she shared “dos and don'ts” for paparazzi who have been annoying her.

Britney Spears shares 'Dos and Don'ts for paps'

The reel shared contained written messages and a video of herself. She wrote that the number one thing that the paps should do is not talk to her when she is texting. She added that she finds that to be rude. Further on as the video proceeded, Britney Spears was seen walking on the beach with her mask on in an extended clip. A message followed the clip in which the singer wrote that it was her body and sternly warned the paparazzi’s to stop messing with her photos and editing them. She also revealed that the paparazzis edited her photos to the point where it's just embarrassing. She then shared a clip and asked fans and paps to cover that instead.

Britney Spears then took to the caption and wrote that her stay in Maui has been crazy since the paps have ruined her quality time. She went on to write that the paparazzi know where she is and thus her vacation has not been fun for her anymore. She wrote about how hard it is for her to step out as everyone keeps coming around to take her pictures. She further added that the paparazzi not only took her pictures but also distort her body and messed the image. She added once again that she finds this extremely embarrassing. She then pointed out that she is aware that her body is not perfect, however, she remarked that she does not look anything like the pictures the paparazzi have taken. She once again mentioned that she finds it rude and asked them to sternly leave her alone. Fans in the comments supported her reel and agreed to the points she had made.

Image: Britney Spears Instagram

