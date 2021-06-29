Britney Spears Shares Glimpse Of Her Vacation In Maui With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Of late, singer Britney Spears has been in the news because of her conservatorship battle with her father. She had said during the court hearing that she was controlled by her father Jamie Spears. Britney seems to be in a happier state than before as she took to her Instagram account and posted a glimpse of her vacation in Maui with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. In the post, she said that she was enjoying herself and that there is endless togetherness on the island.

In the post shared by Britney Spears, she gave us a glimpse of the scenic beauty of the Hawaiian island and how she spent her time on the island. In the video, Britney showed us the view from the balcony of her hotel and it consisted of the vast ocean and green land. Britney also modelled a red bikini in the video, that she paired with reflecting sunglasses. Britney could also be seen enjoying herself on the beach. She laid on the sand and played in it as the ocean waves drenched her.

Along with the video, Britney also shared a beautiful long note in the caption talking about her experience on Maui. In the caption, the pop star wrote that the video shared by her is from the day before. She said that she was driving the cheapest car known to mankind and was enjoying it. Talking about the goodness of the island, Britney wrote that she likes the sound of the ocean and she likes hearing other people talk and laugh at night. She promised more updates in the future and wrote, “More to come … more to share … more to dream … more to hope for … and many more to pray for !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! Here’s to Maui 🌴🌅🏖 !!!!”. “

Britney Spears’ workout with boyfriend Sam Asghari

Recently, Sam Asghari took to his Instagram account and shared a video of himself and Britney working out together. In the video, Britney can be seen walking on a treadmill and flexing her muscles along with Sam. The two seem to be in a playful mood as they trained together. Sam captioned the video and wrote, “Team flex over here 🦸🏽‍♂️🦸‍♀️”.

Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Recently, Britney Spears approached a court and requested it to end her conservatorship without evaluation. Britney has been under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Andrew Wallet since 2008. They had almost full control over her financial and medical affairs. The singer told the court that her father loved controlling her and thus she wants him to step down from his position as her conservator.

