Britney Spears Shares Glimpses Of Her Trip To Maui With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Singer Britney Spears took to an Instagram account to share a glimpse of her trip to Maui. Britney went on a trip to Maui with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. Britney even wrote a long paragraph about how she loved the trip to Maui in the caption of her post.

Britney Spears took to her Instagram account to share a compilation video of the best moments from her trip to Maui. The video started with a walkout to a balcony with a gorgeous view and then it switched to snaps of her and her boyfriend Sam sunbathing near a pool. Later on, they can be seen having fun in the sun as they splashed about in the pool. Britney was perched on the back of Sam and they then started a fun conversation. She said, “Are you a shark and I'm on your back?" to which Sam replied that he is a shark and Britney is a minnow baby. Sam then changed his answer and said that she was ‘Nemo’.

Furthermore, Britney then can be seen showing off her dancing skills. Talking about her trip, she wrote, “Ok so I took a trip to Maui and let’s just say it was NICE …so nice I didn’t want to leave at all !!!! I had a couple of embarrassing moments of living each day like it was my last!!!! If you haven’t done that … I strongly suggest you do !!! There are a couple moments where people might look at you like you’re coocoo but I feel ambitious …TIME AFTER TIME I feel it’s my duty to share not what I know but what I need to learn as well!!! So s*** … I need to remember this post so I will live more in the moment …. and if you brought a luxury pen with you I suggest you write this book down … Baby Proof by @emilygiffinauthor !!!! PS, of course, I danced there too.” Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Britney's post. Several users wrote that vacation looks good on Britney while several others were happy to see her smile and enjoy the trip to Maui. One of the users even pointed out that her voice imitation of the 'Nemo' fish was adorable. Check out some of the comments below.

IMAGE: BRITNEY SPEARS' INSTAGRAM

