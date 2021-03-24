Britney Spears Shares Instagram Posts With The Word ‘Red’ In Captions; Fans Left Confused

Britney Spears has sent her fans around the world in confusion, after sharing a series of posts on her Instagram feed on March 23, 2021. She added the word "Red" in all the post but fans were puzzled since two of her posts didn’t have anything red and the third which did have the colour, didn’t disclose anything. Read along to have a look at the pictures and what she had to say about it.

Britney Spears shares IG posts with the word "Red" in captions

The 39-year-old singing icon posted 4 pictures of herself wearing a lacey outfit, with her go-to messy hair and kohl-rimmed eyes. She wrote along with the pictures, “Twisted Elegance … introducing RED” followed by a red rose, a red lip and two lipstick emojis. Fans started commenting, one said, “there’s literally no red here friend” while another asked, “Mom where’s the red?”. A third fan assumed that "Red" maybe the title of her upcoming album and suggested saying, "Twisted elegance would be a great album title js".

She followed this with another post, which was a video of her dancing in the same outfit. She wrote with it, “No lipstick … blush … or foundation cause I was in a rush … but you get the idea !!!!! RED” followed by a red chilli pepper emoji. Fans commented similar things under this post too, as they were confused why the singer was referring to the colour red when the colour is nowhere to be seen.

About an hour later, Britney shared a third post, which was also her last. This picture was a close-up shot of a pair of lips, covered in red lipstick and gloss, with two fingers, which also had red nail polish on them. It isn’t clear if the picture was of Spears herself or someone else's, but they wore an embellished grill over their teeth. Britney has still not shared any further information if this is a hint towards a new album, a project or a range of products. Fans are desperate to know more about these posts, as expressed in their comments.

Promo Image: Britney Spears' Instagram

