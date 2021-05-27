Britney Spears Shares Old Pap Shot; Highlights How She Is A 'real Baby Mama'

Pop artist Britney Spears recently shared a major throwback picture from the time she was spending some quality time with her two children, Sean and Jayden. In the picture, she can be seen surrounded by a few toddlers while she is looking right ahead at her kids who seem to be in the pool as well. Britney explained in the caption how she had her babies at a young age and she would often attract the other kids in the pool as well. The comments section of the post has been flooded with compliments for the singer as fans love her look in the picture, especially as a mother.

Britney Spears’ throwback post

Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself with an anecdote and the fans have been loving the post. In the picture posted, she can be seen sitting by the pool while being surrounded by a bunch of children. She is seen sitting upright while looking right ahead with a straight face. She also seems lost in thoughts while a bunch of kids play around with the toys bought by her.

Britney Spears can be seen dressed in a light blue two-piece bikini set in the pap shot while she sits at the pool. She can be spotted with her hair tied up, into a messy bun, which goes well with the bikini look. Britney has also added a set of shades to the look with a simple neck chain and a tiny pendant.

In the caption for the post, Britney Spears has mentioned that she had her kids at a very young age. She has recollected the times she would visit the pools with her children and has also shared a sweet experience she had back then. The pop artist has mentioned that the kids would often flock around her as she bought them the most toys. She has also added a bunch of delightful emoticons while mentioning that she really is a baby mamma. Have a look at the post on Britney Spears’ Instagram.

In the comments section of the post, various people have complimented Britney’s look in the picture. A few of the people have also sweetly mentioned that she is a great baby mama. Have a look.

IMAGE: BRITNEY SPEARS INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.