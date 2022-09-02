Britney Spears Shares Open Letter For Son Jayden After His Comment On Her Mental Health

On September 4, American singer Britney Spears took to her social media space and shared an open letter addressing her son Jayden James Federline. The note came after her son's comment on her mental health. As per Daily Mail, Jayden, in a recent interview, said that he has "no hate" for his mother, adding, "I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."

Jayden even commented on why he didn't attend his mother and Sam Asghari's wedding. "At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her. I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms," he stated.

Britney Spears writes an 'open letter' addressing her son Jayden

Now, in an open letter that the Princess Of Pop shared on her Instagram handle, she talked about her conservatorship battle and how her father kept her hostage for years at home. Spears wrote in a long note, "I've tried my best at being the best person I can be... To be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and b******* I hope my kids one day understand the reasoning of my play in the water revealing myself as any woman would be held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship."

She continued saying, "Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love to you in the world every day for the rest of my life." Expressing how much she loves her children, the Toxic crooner said, "My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly. Maybe dear child you can explain to me why our family would do that to anyone."

"As for my mental health, my dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about questioning my intellect sweetheart. Tell your father to go try and at least mow the lawn. Pss if you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and pawpaw did to me was fine and call them.. Not bad people... Then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully, that's a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn what's good," she concluded.

Britney Spears entered into conservatorship with her father Jamie Spears in February 2008. The singer requested to end her conservatorship in her first public speech in court proceedings in June 2021. She detailed incidents of harassment, coercion, and conflict of interest and accused her father, her relatives, and management of abuse.

On November 12, after more than 13 years and a global 'Free Britney' social media movement, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ended the controversial conservatorship.

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears