Singer Britney Spears' online feud with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears seemed to have grown after the latter's latest candid interview. The Toxic singer took to her social media handle to call out her little sister after she described Britney's behaviour in the past as 'paranoid', 'erratic' and 'Spirally'. Subsequently, Jamie Lynn responded to the singer's lengthy note where she claimed that she 'will always love her big sister'.

Britney Spears calls out Jamie Lynn Spears

In an interview with ABC's Good Morning America to promote her book titled Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn called herself Britney's 'biggest supporter' and got candid about her role in the controversial conservatorship battle. Following the interview, Britney took to her Twitter to share a lengthy note which she wrote whilst running a high fever. She wrote, ''I watched it with a 104 fever lol and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring. I just couldn't give a f*** but my head hurt so bad."

She further wrote, ''The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behaviour was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time .... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY??? Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs ... I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything." She also added, ''Everything was always given to her'' and hoped that her sister's book does well. Read the singer's entire note here.

Jamie Lynn Spears responds to Britney

Taking to her Instagram, the 30-year-old actor responded to her sister's post by stating that it is 'exhausting' when their private conversations do not reflect in Britney's social media posts. She further wrote, ''Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats,''

She continued, ''As a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to." Concluding her note, the actor wrote, ''I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."

Image: Jamie Lynn Spears' Instagram

Image: AP