Britney Spears Speaks Up Against Father Jamie Spears, Says He Loves Controlling Her

Singer Britney Spears spoke out against her father Jamie Spears in a rare public testimony on Wednesday. According to a report by NBC News, the singer asked the court to end her conservatorship without evaluation. Britney Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008. During the court hearing, Spears also said that her father loved controlling her and that she has been unhappy all along.

During the court hearing as reported by NBC News, Britney Spears told in her testimony that she wanted to take a break from work, get married, and have more kids but her conservators have not allowed her to do so. She also said that allegedly her father, Jamie Spears, has punished her for not complying with his wishes and that she felt ‘enslaved’ by his demands. Britney during the hearing said that everything in her life had to be approved by her father as he “100,000 percent loved” to control her.

Britney Spears said during the hearing that the therapist she had before abused his powers. She also said that when she denied a residency in Las Vegas, her therapist told her that she was not cooperating and was not taking her medicine. She was then put on lithium, which according to Britney felt like she was drunk and scared. She told the court that she feels ganged up on, bullied, left out, and alone. She added that she was tired of feeling lonely.

In the court, an attorney from Jamie Spear’s side made a statement and said that he is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. He added that Jamie loved his daughter and her sister very much. No other statement has been issued by Jamie or his lawyers.

Britney Spears' Conservatorship

In 2008, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears was given almost total control of the financial and medical affairs of the actor. This was done after Britney was hospitalised due to psychiatric reasons. Britney’s attorney, Andrew Wallet was also given conservatorship control along with her father. Jamie Spears stepped down from being Britney’s conservator temporarily in 2019 due to health reasons and now the singer wants her father to step down from the role permanently.

IMAGE: BRITNEY SPEARS/ INSTAGRAM

