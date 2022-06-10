Last Updated:

Britney Spears Spends Gala Time With Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton At Her Wedding

Britney Spears spent gala time with celebs including Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore & more at her star-studded wedding with Sam Asghari.

After Britney Spears and Sam Asghari said “I do,” the Princess of Pop changed into a short black dress to spend the night dancing away with her husband.

Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore were clicked while posing for a picture with newlywed Britney Spears.

Britney and Madonna recreated their 2003 kiss at the former's wedding, which is said to be the most iconic moment in pop culture history.

Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez were among the celebrities that honoured the newlyweds at their wedding.

Taylor Swift was also spotted at Britney Spears's fairytale wedding ceremony in Los Angeles.

Spears was clicked shaking a leg with backup dancer Willie Gomez on her big day and the actor enjoyed every moment of it.

Selena Gomez set up the dance floor ablaze with her electrifying performance at the royal wedding. The singer looked pretty in a blue-coloured off-shoulder jumpsuit.

Paris Hilton also attended the star-studded wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. She looked gorgeous in a shiny black-coloured high slip gown.

Shakira was also spotted at the wedding venue of Britney and Sam as she was seen holding a large pizza in her hands.

