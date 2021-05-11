Britney Spears Takes Inspiration From Reese Witherspoon As She Shows Off Her 2000s Outfits

Gimme More singer Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, to share a throwback post where she gives fans a glimpse of her time from the 2000s. Along with the video, the singer also revealed who inspired her to make the video. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Britney Spears shared a reel where she went on to show off her hit outfits from the 2000s. In the video, the singer can be seen wearing stunning outfits from several events. In one picture, she can be seen wearing a neon green shirt along with a printed skirt. In another picture, she donned a black one-shoulder dress along with pink boots. She also sported a cream coloured top with a plunging neckline, along with a sheer skirt.

Along with the post, Britney also penned a note revealing details about the post. She wrote, “Bringing it back to the 2000s when everything was simpler before social media !!!! Should I bring these outfits back 😜💁🏼‍♀️👗📸 ????” She added, “PS I copied @reesewitherspoon 😉🤷🏼‍♀️🙊”. Take a look at Britney Spears' Instagram post below.

As soon as Britney shared the post online, netizens have gone all out to pen some happy and positive messages in the comments. Some of the users lauded the singer’s outfits and style, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “PRINCESS OF POP FOREVER”. Another user wrote, “Literally invented 2000s fashion”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Reese Witherspoon had earlier taken to her social media handle to share a similar post. In the reel, the actor also went on to give fans a glimpse of her fashionable outfits from the 90s. In the video, the actor shared stunning outfits that are truly unmissable. In the first picture, she can be seen donning a black dress as she sits on the beach. In another post, the actor donned a white crop top along with black pants. Along with the post, she wrote, “When you lived the #90saesthetic”. Take a look at the post below.

Image Source: Britney Spears' Instagram

