Britney Spears Talks About Her Controversial Documentary, Calls It 'hypocritical'

Britney Spears has been the talk of the town because of her documentary Framing Britney Spears and her conservatorship. She recently took to her Instagram account to share a dance video and added a long caption to it where she addressed the documentary and called it "hypocritical". She also talked about how the world only focuses on the negative side. Read what she wrote.

Britney Spears talks about her documentary

In the caption, Britney wrote, "Geez !!!!2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS !!!! So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing ????? Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative !!!! I mean … isn't this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE ???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN … on a lighter note … this is a video of me dancing !!!! I have so many trips I'm looking forward to taking this summer and I can't wait to dance in different studios !!!! I'm hoping to get a miniature koi pond in my backyard as well !!!! I know I'm weird but hey … it's the little things you know ... and I'm so grateful for my beautiful backyard !!!! @betterhomesandgardens should put me on their cover ... I'm no @MarthaStewart that's for sure … but I will tell you I have the finest garden here in LA !!!! I hope you're all living your best lives and sh*t or as @parishilton would say SLIVING!!! ... I know I am !!!! PSSSS I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused !!! This is my Instagram !!!! PSSSSS no paparazzi guy … I didn’t want you and your crew following me around !!!!"

The comment section is filled with her fans being suspicious about the caption. Since the start of the #FreeBritney moment, fans have been worried about the captions on the singer's post and they believe that someone else is writing it. Check it out.

Promo Image Source: Britney Spears' Instagram

