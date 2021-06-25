Britney Spears Tells Fans That She Has Been 'pretending' To Be Okay For The Last Two Years

Britney Spears is finally breaking her silence and speaking out about the wrongs that have been levelled against her in the name of conservatorship. The singer is now fighting a case against her father, who is her court-appointed guardian, to free herself from the controlled life she has been leading. More and more morbid details of the way she has been manipulated and controlled are coming out and people are supporting her in her fight against her father. Everyone wants to know more about Britney Spears conservatorship and what can be done to remove this. She has been silenced but is not breaking out and speaking against everything and even posted on Instagram letting everyone know that she is in fact not okay and has not been for years now.

Britney Spears' latest Instagram post has her opening up on her reality

Britney Spears’ latest Instagram post sees her sharing the condition in which she has been leading her life. She said that even though she had been portraying her life as being perfect, it was anything but that. She revealed that she had in fact been miserable for the last two years of her life. She admitted that she wanted to make it seem as though she was not in pain because she was embarrassed to let people know what was happening to her. Britney Spears' Instagram was not a reflection of who she was but rather who she wanted to be and it became an escape for her to try and make herself believe that the person on social media and the person in real life were the same.

Britney Spear posted a quote alongside her statement and the quote was one about fairy tales. Speaking of fairy tales, she said that everyone loved believing in fairy tales and so did she. She wanted people to believe that her life was akin to one, but now she was owning up to her reality. She said that her mother always gave them an impression of normalcy no matter what was going on and she had been trying to do that as well. She said when she wanted to cope, she would read more fairy tales but she would no longer try to pretend that her life was one.

IMAGE: BRITNEY SPEARS' INSTAGRAM

