Britney Spears Urges The Court To End Her Conservatorship, Says 'I Deserve To Have A Life'

Pop icon Britney Spears has finally addressed her highly controversial conservatorship, which gave her father Jamie Spears the control over her affairs, and asked a judge to end it in a recent emotional court hearing on Wednesday. In a 24-minute-long statement against the conservatorship that she has been living under for almost 13 years, the Toxic hitmaker revealed being "traumatised" and openly spoke about the turmoil she underwent for over a decade. In the court hearing, Britney told the judge, "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane. And I'm depressed, I cry every day."

Britney Spears, in her latest court hearing against conservatorship on June 23, 2021, admitted that she has been lying to the world about being "OK". The Grammy Award-winning songstress revealed to the judge how her father Jamie Spears "loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%". An excerpt from her extensive statement, transcribed by Variety, reads:

The control he (Jamie) had over someone as powerful as me, he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it. I packed my bags and went to that place. I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking. Making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away — credit card, cash, phone, passport — and placing them in a home where they work with the people who live with them. They all lived in the house with me, the nurses, the 24-7 security. There was one chef that came there and cooked for me daily during the weekdays. They watched me change every day — naked — morning, noon and night. I had no privacy door for my room.

The 39-year-old also spoke about living in "denial" and in "shock" over the years. Britney said, "I'm telling you this again, two years later after I've lied and told the whole world 'I'm OK and I'm happy', It's a lie." Elaborating on the same, the Womanizer crooner stated, "I thought I just maybe if I said that enough maybe I might become happy because I've been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day."

During her statement to the court, Britney Spears also urged the judge to put all her punishers behind the bars. She expressed, "My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me when I said no, they should be in jail." She added,

But my precious body has worked for my dad for the past fuc***g 13 years, trying to be so good and pretty. So perfect. When he works me so hard. When I do everything I’m told and the state of California allowed my father — ignorant father — to take his own daughter, who only has a role with me if I work with him, they’ve set back the whole course and allowed him to do that to me. That’s given these people I've worked for way too much control. They also threaten me and said, If I don't go, then I have to go to court. And it will be more embarrassing to me if the judge publicly makes the evidence we have.

An emotional Britney Spears also shed some light on her willingness to "sue" her family. She explained, "I’m not lying. I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested." Britney also mentioned,

And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I've been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I'm told I'm not allowed to expose the people who did this to me. For my sanity, I need you, the judge, to approve me to do an interview where I can be heard on what they did to me. And actually, I have the right to use my voice and take up for myself. My attorney says I can't. It's not good. I can't let the public know anything they did to me and by not saying anything, is saying it's OK. It’s not OK. Actually, I don' want an interview. I'd much rather just have an open call to you for the press to hear, which I didn’t know today we're doing, so thank you. Instead of having an interview, honestly, I need that to get it off my heart, the anger and all of it that’s been happening.

Towards the end of her statement, Britney Spears said:

I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby, I have an 'IUD' inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life. I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break and just, you know, do what I want to do. But I do feel like there is a crutch here. And I feel open and I'm okay to talk to you today about it. But I wish I could stay with you on the phone forever, because when I get off the phone with you, all of a sudden all I hear all these no’s — no, no, no. And then all of a sudden I get I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone. And I'm tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so.

