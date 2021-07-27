Britney Spears's Sister Jamie Responds To Claims That Former Paid For Her Florida Condo

Britney Spears' conservatorship is one of the most talked-about topics in showbiz at the moment. Recently, Judge Brenda Penny approved Britney Spears' request to appoint her an attorney of her choice. Post that the singer has been vocal about the struggles she faced during her conservatorship. 'Oops!.. I Did It Again' singer called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears via an Instagram post. Jamie Lynn Spears was recently spotted vacationing with her family and shared pictures on her Instagram. After this rumours emerged that Jamie's vacation condo was actually purchased with Britney's money. However, the younger Spears sister refuted the claims and addressed the rumours.

Jamie Lynn Spears refutes Florida condo rumours

Jamie Lynn Spears took to her Instagram and denied that her Florida vacation home was not purchased using Britney's money. As per DailyMail, Jamie shared a series of photos of her family from their vacation and wrote "I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations at the Ritz anyway." However, Jamie deleted the caption and replaced it and wrote "Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol."

Britney Spears recently took to her Instagram and called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears for not supporting her. In the Instagram post, she wrote " I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try!!!!."

Britney Spears new attorney files plea to remove father's control

Britney Spears along with her new lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed a plea to remove her father Jamie Spears control. In the documents acquired by AP, Rosengart said, “The most pressing issue facing Ms Spears which is removing Mr Spears as conservator of the estate. Any father who genuinely loves his daughter and has her best interests at heart should willingly step aside in favour of the highly respected professional fiduciary nominated here."

Image: Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears' Instagram

