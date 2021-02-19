Brittany Snow from bubbly 'Pitch Perfect' girl to the haunts of horror thriller 'X'

The Pitch Perfect actor Brittany Snow who stole our hearts in this comedy-musical drama is set to be part of Ti West horror thriller 'X'. The details of the story are kept undisclosed. It is the latest directorial venture of Ti West after his sci-fi drama television series Tales from the Loop.

Creatives Involved

As per the reports, the film is backed up by A24 & Bron Studios and the shooting will be done in New Zealand. The film is produced by Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, Sam Levinson, and Ashley Levinson of A24, and the executive producing will be done by Mescudi. The script is written by director Ti West himself, who is famous for making horror flicks. But the details of the script are kept a secret but it is rumored that it would be about the making of an Adult film. Apart from Brittany Snow, Ti West has also cast Mia Goth, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), and Jenna Ortega.

Past Work

Before roping in for this horror thriller Brittnay Snow was last seen in the comedy musical drama Hooking UP and in a television series Almost Family as a lead. She is known for her role in the blockbuster trilogy Pitch Perfect. where she played the role of Chole who was one of the leaders in a capella group. She had also ventured in direction and made one short film Milkshake and preparing for her first feature 9/17 which is being produced by Yale Productions.

Ti West is famous for his horror flicks, his first directorial feature was The Roost where he played a character also.

