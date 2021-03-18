Broad City Star Ilana Glazer Expecting First Child With Husband David Rooklin

American comedian and actor Ilana Glazer is all set to enter the next phase of her life, motherhood. The actor is expecting her first child with her husband David Rooklin. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. Her post garnered a lot of love from Hollywood celebrities who have showered congratulatory wishes on the picture.

Ilana Glazer expecting her first child with David Rooklin

In the mirror-selfie shared by Ilana, she is revealing her baby bump by lifting her shirt up. Ilana is all smiles for the camera as she shares the good news with her fans. She captioned the post by writing 'hi' and also added a baby emoji.

Her picture garnered over 335K likes within a couple of hours of uploading and is still counting. American actor Chelsea Handler, Mindy Kaling, comedian Hasan Minhaj and Justin Theroux have commented on the post to congratulate her. See their reactions below:

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ilana has stressed on the timing of her pregnancy. In her upcoming horror movie False Positive, she is playing the role of a woman who is trying to get pregnant. Reflecting on the same, Glazer has said that this was not supposed to happen this way but now that it has, it is eerie and cosmically funny. Elaborating further, Elana said that she is in control of her pregnancy unlike that of the protagonist in the film.

False Positive marks the 33-year-old actor's first feature film role. The movie is directed by John Lee and the screenplay of the same is written by him and Ilana. The movie also stars Justin Theroux, Sophia Bush, Josh Hamilton, and Pierce Brosnan. The film is loosely based on Rosemary's Baby. Its plot revolves around Ilana's character, Lucy who is trying to get pregnant but is unable to conceive. She and her husband, played by Theroux, seek a fertility doctor who helps the couple have a baby. But as Lucy's baby bump starts to grow, she starts getting negative and sinister vibes from it. The movie is slated to release on Hulu on June 25.

Ilana Glazer's shows

Glazer is popularly known for her role in the sitcom Broad City. Her other notable shows are Time Traveling Bong, Brad Neely's Harg Nallin' Sclopio Peepio and Green Eggs and Ham. She also played a supporting role in the 2017 Scarlet Johanson starrer Rough Night.

Image courtesy- @ilana Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.