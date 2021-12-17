Broadway Musicals Including 'Hamilton' Stand Cancelled Due To COVID Surge

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Hamilton and other Broadway shows stand cancelled due to the sudden surge in COVID cases across the world. The music first premiered on stage in 2015 and quickly became a cultural sensation. Miranda is famous in the world of music and also ventured into films as she won't the songs for Disney's Moana and Encanto, which was released earlier this year. The artist also recently directed his first film, Tick, Tick...Boom, that recently released, Although the live broadway shows of Hamilton have been cancelled, it is available for fans on Disney+.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton and other Broadway shows cancelled duo to COVID surge

According to reports by Deadline, broadway musicals including Hamilton have been cancelled due to the raging pandemic, after the industry reopened earlier this year in August. With the Omicron variant now in the picture, shows have come to a standstill yet again after its first 18-month halt. Other productions that have cancelled Broadway musicals include classics like Moulin Rouge!, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Tina Turner Musical, Cursed Child, Jagged Little Pill, Harry Potter and others. Disney’s Aladdin Broadway musical was also recently called off owing to a spike in COVID cases.

Several Broadway theatres took precautionary measures as they reopened in the wake of the pandemic. They put in place regulations and rules that had to be followed by audiences and cast members entering the venue. All actors, cast and crew members and audience members were required to be fully vaccinated before they enter the venue for the show. This effort was made so that the industry could thrive in a safe environment. However, now that there has been a spike in cases across the world and with a new variant, things have gotten out of hand, leading to several shows now standing cancelled.

Hamilton is all about the life of Hamilton and the journey of his life. It all begins with his being a poor orphan in Saint Croix and how he then becomes the first treasury secretary and right-hand man of George Washington. The musical also includes the fights and tiffs he has with several other well-known founding fathers and historical figures. The original cast of Hamilton includes Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Anthony Ramos, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs and Jonathan Groff.

Image: Twitter/@KatzReviews1, @FestivalReviews