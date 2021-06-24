Brody Jenner And Audrina Patridge: Are 'The Hills' Participants Dating In Real Life?

The second season of The Hills: New Beginnings aired its final episode on June 23, 2021. The participants on the show have been subjected to linkup rumours owing to their sizzling chemistry. Some of them were even romantically involved with each other. One of the most talked-about couples on the show is Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge. The two even teased their chemistry on the show in one of the past interactions. But are they really dating?

Are Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge dating?

Rumours about Brody and Audrina being more than "just friends" have been going around ever since The Hills: New Beginnings began airing. In an interview with E! Online, the duo did tease about their chemistry and also mentioned that they kissed. Audrina had mentioned that she and Brody have known each other for a very long time, but she did not speak further about her relationship with Brody, nor did she confirm the dating rumours.

Both of them called each other a "good kisser" and also mentioned that they have had great chemistry and a "flirty relationship". Audrina particularly said that they were in "different places" and that it eventually comes down to timing. Brody was silent on the matter and only spoke about his and Audrina's chemistry. He said that they were "really, really close".

The second season of The Hills: New Beginnings also stirred up further gossip with the entry of Brody Jenner's ex, Kristin Cavallari. They dated in 2004 and split in 2006. They were deemed as a "power couple" on the original show. According to Distractify, the couple split because of Kristin's infidelity. Eventually, they moved on and Kristin married Jay Cutler, but separated from him in 2020. Brody was briefly married to Kaitlynn Carter. Neither Brody nor Audrina have confirmed their relationship. It remains to be seen where the chemistry leads in real life.

A look at The Hills: New Beginnings cast

The Hills was a reality show that focused on the lives of elite people from Los Angeles as they navigated their personal and professional lives. The show was rebooted in 2019 under the title The Hills: New Beginnings. Several cast members from the previous show came back in the reboot as well. The Hills: New Beginnings cast consists of Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado and Brody Jenner.

(Image: Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge's Instagram)

